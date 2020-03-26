Deepika Padukone says ‘Katrina Kaif stole my idea’, wanted to share her own video of washing dishes

Deepika Padukone is accusing Katrina Kaif of plagiarism! The actor reposted a video Katrina washing dishes at her home amid the coronavirus lockdown, saying that she was also going to post a similar video but Katrina beat her to it.

“I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!!! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19,” Deepika wrote in her caption. In the video, Katrina says that as her house help is also practising social distancing, she decided to wash her own dishes and even came up with the right strategy to optimise dishwashing.“Really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome,” Katrina had captioned her post.

Deepika has been sharing ‘episodes’ from her life in self-isolation with husband Ranveer Singh. She earlier shared photos of how she rearranged her closet, practised self-care, worked out on the treadmill, ate some fruits and made a dessert with Nutella for Ranveer.

Even Ranveer took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself and Deepika right after their workout session. While Deepika was seen sporting her million-dollar smile in the picture, Ranveer could be seen trying really hard to ace the tough look with his expressions. “Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! #homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Katrina, too, has been sharing similar updates. She shared a couple of workout videos that were a hit with her fans. On Wednesday, she shared a video of herself sweeping the floors while sister Isabelle took charge of commentary.

