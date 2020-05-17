Deepika Padukone shares a stunning pic to make our Sunday better | Bollywood Life

We are all in lockdown since more than 50 days, and it can get very sad and depressing. Deepika Padukone shared an old pic today on Instagram and it makes us feel better. She looks like a princess in her white outfit. ‘Happy Sunday’ read her caption. Also Read – A hungry 13-year-old Deepika Padukone met Aamir Khan, and he didn’t even offer her lunch! – view throwback pic

The actress shared an old pic recently in which she is seen posing with superstar Aamir Khan. She said that it was taken in the year 2000. It looks she met him with her parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha. Deepika wrote that the actor was having curd and rice and did not offer it to her. The actress wrote that she is perennially hungry. Also Read – Kartik Aaryan asked fans if he should trim his beard, but it was Deepika Padukone who dropped by with the cutest response

A few days ago, she uploaded a heart-warming throwback video from the sets of Piku, in which Irrfan Khan and her can be seen enjoying a game of tennis between shots. “Please come back! #irrfankhan,” she wrote.

On the work front, there are speculations that Deepika and Ranbir might reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. A source revealed an online portal, “Ranbir and Deepika make a pair to reckon with on-screen and Bhansali wants to create magic on-screen with the two actors. Talks are on, however, neither of the two have signed the dotted lines yet.” The source also revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not cast Ranveer Singh because they did not wanted to repeat the pair again for the fourth time.

Ranbir and Deepika never fail to impress us with their sizzling performance. The two had even dated each other for a long time and Deepika even had got Ranbir’s tattoo made. They looked so stunning together and people never wanted them to separate. Even after their breakup, the two have worked together and they have never let their personal things get over their professional work. Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani had been one of their best films.

