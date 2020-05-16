Deepika Padukone Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her As A Teenager Posing With Aamir Khan

Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan (Source: Instagram | @deepikapadukone, @_aamirkhan)

Given all the time we have in our hands this quarantine season, indulging in some nostalgia is one of my favourite things to do! Going through old photographs and recounting the stories behind it is such fun, no? Guess that’s what Deepika Padukone is upto! She always has a collection of some rather amazing throwback pictures, doesn’t she?

This time around, it was a very interesting one! She shared a picture of her when she was an awkward 13-year-old teenager (as she describes herself), sitting next to a young-looking Aamir Khan! Yes, who knew they had met way before DP actually grew up and became a Hindi film actress! In the picture, the rest of her family is also seen posing with her. She also shared an anecdote to go with the post, where she shares, “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask…“.

Have a look at the picture:

Talk about an iconic throwback picture, right? Love this one!

On the work front, the two actors have not shared screen space until now, but we sure can’t wait for that to happen very soon!