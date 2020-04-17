Deepika Padukone Shares Fan Letters Thanking Her For Speaking About Depression

Deepika Padukone (Source: Instagram | @shaleenanathani)

Deepika Padukone has been an actress who has always been very vocal about mental health issues. She opened up about suffering through a phase of depression and how she fought it, inspiring so many other young people to acknowledge their struggles and fight it head-on. Just yesterday, DP shared a few pictures of letters she received from her fans, who wrote to her thanking her for helping them with their mental health.

Deepika took to her Instagram to share glimpses of a few matters she received, and they are honestly so heartwarming, guys! There are girls who have written that after she opened up about her depression, they got the confidence to do the same and open up to their families and friends. One writes that Piku is her favourite character of all time and that they love DeepVeer’s Jodi! How sweet to receive such handwritten love, right?

Have a look at her post:

Aren’t they such sweet letters! Made me smile, and I am sure it must feel so nice to look back on all this love right now for Deepika.

Deepika and Ranveer are quarantined together and have been cooking up a storm in the kitchen. Deepika has been updating her fans constantly about what she and hubby Ranveer Singh are up to and they sure are having a lot of fun!