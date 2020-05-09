Deepika Padukone shares throwback video from Piku sets as Irrfan Khan and she play tennis: ‘Please come back!’

Actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video from the sets of Shoojit Sircar directorial Piku, remembering late Irrfan Khan. In the video, the duo can be seen playing lawn tennis.

Sharing the video, Deepika simply wrote: “Please come back! #irrfankhan.” In it, Deepika can be seen knocking the ball repeatedly. After a while, the camera pans to the other side and we see Irrfan with a racket in hand and knocking the tennis ball from the opposite end.

Their film Piku completed 5 years on May 8. On the occasion, she had posted a warm picture, a behind the scene one, where Irrfan, director Shoojit and she share a joke. She wrote in Hindi, quoting the lyrics of the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye. It goes, “Lamhe guzar gaye, chehre badal gaye (the moments have passed by, the faces have been replaced).” She ended the note with, “Rest in Peace my Dear Friend… #piku #rana #bhaskor.”

Amitabh Bachchan, who also starred in Piku, also took to Instagram to remember Irrfan, their film Piku, as well as his older film, Khuda Gawah and its late star Sridevi. He had written: “28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us.”

Piku is a classic father and daughter story (with Amitabh and Deepika playing the respective parts) with Irrfan playing the third lead. Irrfan died on April 29, battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. He had been treated for it in London for a year and had returned to India only last year. He had shot for his last film, Angrezi Medium, during that period.

While all of Bollywood is in quarantine, Deepika will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s 83, which is based on India’s unexpected win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, beating the more fancied West Indies. While her husband Ranveer Singh plays Indian team’s then captain, former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will appear as his wife, Romi Dev. The film, which was to release in April this year, has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

