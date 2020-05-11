Deepika Padukone tripped on her dress at Met Gala while sipping wine in hotel lobby. Watch video

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who made a grand appearance at the MET Gala on Monday, tripped on her dress while she sipped on some wine in a hotel lobby. A video from the gala, shared online, shows her turning around in a hotel lobby as few people help her with her dress’ train as she almost trips. However, she regains control and avoids a fall.

Deepika has also shared a video in which she is seen trying on her big Zac Posen ball gown for the first time. Deepika was seen in an exaggerated Camp Barbie look, in sync with this year’s theme at MET gala, Camp: Notes on Fashion.

The theme of MET gala 2019 was based on Notes on Camp, an essay written in 1964 by American author Susan Sontag. “Camp is by nature subversive (…) confronting and challenging the status quo. In the end, the purpose of camp is to put a smile on our faces and a warm glow in our hearts,” the Costume Institute’s head curator Andrew Bolton earlier said.

Deepika Padukone poses for the photograph at Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala during Met Gala Camp: Notes on Fashion in New York City, U.S. on Monday.

Vogue India shared a video showcasing Deepika’s dress trial and posted, “‘It’s not a dress, it’s like art,” @deepikapadukone noted of the many-layered confection on Sunday at @zacposen’s studio, just 24 hours before the #MetGala—and the first time she saw the dress in real life,” the video’s caption read.

The video opens with two women unveiling Deepika’s dress as she comes towards the camera – dressed in the pink gown, minus the makeup and headgear – and says, “We literally just flew in from India. So, we are kind of rushing because we are less than 24 hours away from MET Gala 2019 and this is the first time I am trying on the outfit.”

For her red carpet look, Deepika had a voluminous big hair, adding a little sparkle with the bejewelled pink hair band, dramatic burgundy lips and purple eye make-up. She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a statement cuff.

This is Deepika’s third outing at the event. She made her debut at the gala in 2017 in a simple Tommy Hilfiger white slip-dress. Last year, she stunned in an elegant red Prabal Gurung gown matched with red heels.

