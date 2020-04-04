Deepika Padukone turns master chef, makes Thai green curry and rice for ‘pati parmeshwar’ Ranveer Singh. See pics

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are spending their time home during the Covid-19 lockdown in happy domesticity. Among other things, it includes cooking.

On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a bunch of video clips showing how Deepika donned the chef’s hat and got down to some serious cooking — she prepared dishes from Thai cuisine including chopped Thai salad, Thai green curry, rice and vegetable Tom Yum soup. Matters didn’t end there. Helped by Ranveer, she went on to bake a cake as well. Not just that, she also dressed it up will with a scoop of ice cream, nuts and their favourite, Nutella. At the end of it, with a bowl of ice cream in his hands, Ranveer was on cloud nine.

Deepika has been posting pictures from her time at home doing her chores. Some time back she posted a picture which showed her organising her kitchen. The Bajirao Mastani actor posted a picture of labels of different kitchen ingredients to be put up on the boxes kept next to a label maker. She also mentioned a famous Japanese organising consultant Marie Kondo and termed herself a ‘wannabe Marie Kondo’. “Season 1: Episode 6 You know…In case it wasn’t clear enough… #wannabemariekondo Productivity in the time of COVID-19!” she captioned the picture.

She has also been posting fun stuff like when she shared her travel plans during the lockdown period, which was basically a home’s floor map. She had written, sharing a picture, “Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas… #travel #home” The picture is a layout of an apartment,” Deepika wrote on Instagram.”

Fans reacted to it with positive messages. Reacting to the post, a user commented: “So relatable.” Another one commented: “hahaha. we all are doing the same.”

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more