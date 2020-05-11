Deepika Padukone twins with mother Ujjala in bright orange for latest Mother’s Day post

Deepika Padukone has been doling out the appreciation for her mother, Ujjala Padukone through multiple posts on her Instagram handle, the latest of which she posted today, a day after Mother’s Day. Looks like it’s Mother’s Day everyday for Deepika. In India, the second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day, and the government-mandated lockdown has made it impossible to celebrate the day if one is not sharing a roof with their mothers. While Mother’s Day was yesterday, and Deepika did share a photo of herself from her school days, with the caption, “For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together…every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous! (as shown in exhibit B) We love you!”

Exhibit A, the first picture, was a young Deepika holding multiple certificates and a trophy, while the second photo, Exhibit B, was a note from Deepika explaining which certificate was for which sport.

In her latest post, Deepika and her mother are twinning in bright orange, while sister and professional golf player Anisha sits in a pale pink traditional outfit. The photo, captioned, “Love you Amma”, appears to be from Deepika’s wedding festivities to Ranveer Singh. Deepika’s bright orange outfit seems right out of her wedding designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s stylebook. Deepika looks stunning as she flashes her pearly whites, signature tight slicked back bun in place and huge chaand baalis completing the look. Ujjala, on the other hand, is seen in a similar bright orange saree with a burnt orange blouse. Simple gold jewellery and matching jhumkas complete Mommy Padukone’s look.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen on screen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she played real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika had also signed the Hindi remake Hollywood flick The Intern (2015), where she would play the role played by Anne Hathaway in the original, and the late Rishi Kapoor would take on the role of Robert De Niro, the intern. The revised cast of the film has not been announced so far.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter