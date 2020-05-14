Deepika Padukone wants Kartik Aaryan to trim beard, actor says his family have refused to give him food until he shaves

Actor Kartik Aaryan, on Wednesday, was caught in a tight spot and couldn’t decide if he should shave his beard. He took to Instagram to ask his fans for feedback.

Conducting a live, he asked his fans: “Mere gharwale mere saath, mere khilaaaf saazish rakhi hai, subah se khana nahin de rahe, bol rahen hai ke jab tak main apni daadhi trim nahin karunga, beard nahin katunga, mujhe khaana nahin denge. Main kya karoon? (Folks at home have decided to conspire against me. They are not giving me food since morning and have threatened not to do so if I don’t trim or cut my beard. What should I do?) The more than 50 days of lockdown and lack of shaving disciple has led Kartik to grow a rich beard. Even his hair is all grown.

While his fans were divided in their opinion, actor Deepika Padukone joined the live session and clearly sided with ‘shave off beard’ gang. She indicated her decision by sharing a hands up emoji.

Later, Kartik shared a collage of two different looks, one with a trimmed beard and another of his current avatar and captioned it, “Still confused Sexy or Jungli.” Ace designer Manish Malhotra was for keeping the beard and wrote in the comments section, “The beard looks intense and cool.” Gaurav Gera commented, “Jungli looks good.”

Kartik, like everyone else in the Indian film industry, has been in self isolation ever since the first lockdown was announced in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been sharing funny posts from his home, including the one time where his mother scolded him for not sharing a Mother’s Day post.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video that has him being scolded by his mother for not sharing a Mother’s Day post for her. In the clip, Kartik seems busy with some work when his mother admonishes him, saying that while celebrities have been sharing selfies with their moms, he hasn’t posted any photo with her.

Kartik replied in Hindi: “I get lakhs for each post, will you pay?” To which, his mother funnily replies: “I will give you ‘one laat (kick)’. The aunt from Bhopal has called twice. Now quickly post a selfie with me.” The video went viral in no time on the photo-sharing website.

(With IANS inputs)

