Deepika Padukone works out with her ‘snack’ Ranveer Singh, he says ‘Double the endorphin rush when she’s around’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are ensuring that they do not compromise on their fitness routine during the coronavirus quarantine. Ranveer took to Instagram to share a selfie with Deepika after a workout session and called her his “Monday motivation”.

“Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! #homegymbuddies. My #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone,” he captioned the cute click. She showered love on him in the comments section and wrote, “you’re a snack!”

Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post.

In an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Ranveer revealed what he and Deepika have been up to during the coronavirus lockdown. “Eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies, and DP is teaching herself how to play the piano,” he wrote, sharing a picture of his wife playing the instrument.

On Sunday, Ranveer and Deepika participated in the janta curfew and gave a shout-out to the medical staff and other professionals who have been tirelessly working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared by Deepika on her Instagram live, she and Ranveer were seen applauding their efforts, as the title song of Chak De India played on a speaker behind them. Ranveer even banged on a drum, while Deepika rang a bell to salute them.

Also see | Karan Johar shares video of Yash-Roohi during coronavirus lockdown: ‘Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry’

Ranveer and Deepika were all set to reunite on the big screen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which revolves around the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup victory. The film, which was supposed to hit the theatres on April 10, has been indefinitely pushed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement released by the team of 83 said, “In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal. We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. 83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more