DeepMarkit Platform Receives Critical Quantstamp Security Assessment Certificate

The Company’s MintCarbon.io Platform has Successfully been Evaluated for Security-Related Issues, Code Quality and Adherence to Best Practices Related to Smart Contracts

CALGARY, AB, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ – DeepMarkit Corp., (“DeepMarkit” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting credits into non-fungible tokens (“NFTs“), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp. (“FCC“), has received a Security Assessment Certificate (the “Certificate“) from Quantstamp, Inc. (“Quantstamp“). In order to receive the Certificate, Quantstamp evaluated and passed security-related issues, code quality and adherence to specifications and best practices related to the MintCarbon.io platform’s smart contracts.

The Company complied with Quantstamp’s iterative audit process to rigorously review and test the MintCarbon.io platform’s blockchain-based smart contracts. Quantstamp performed the security assessment of the platform’s codebase and FCC incorporated feedback and recommendations from Quantstamp to complete the audit and receive the Certificate. All audited smart contracts are now ready to be deployed on the MintCarbon.io platform.

“We are excited to announce the Company’s receipt of the important Security Assessment Certificate from Quantstamp. The Certificate validates our robust focus on enhancing the MintCarbon.io platform’s codebase security. Performing institutional-level diligence further highlights our competitive strategy, which is to ensure that our products and ideas are well designed, offer a high level of utility to stakeholders and are well protected. We continue to enhance the MintCarbon.io platform for users worldwide and build supply-side relationships globally as well,” said Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit. “The carbon credit market is an excellent example of how Web3 can improve liquidity in traditional markets,” says Quantstamp CEO Richard Ma. “We are proud to provide the security foundation necessary for pragmatic use cases to thrive in the real world,” added Mr. Ma.

Quantstamp is a leader in blockchain security and its mission is to secure the decentralized internet. To date, it has protected over $200 billion in digital asset risk from hackers. Start-ups, foundations and other enterprises work with Quantstamp to protect their innovative ideas and products. Quantstamp’s services include securing Layer 1 blockchains, securing smart contract powered NFT and DeFi applications as well as developing financial primitives for Layer 1 blockchain ecosystems. With Web3 security more critical than ever, developers are encouraged to test and evaluate codes by engaging with an established third-party security auditor.1 Accordingly, DeepMarkit’s engagement of Quantstamp through FCC is aligned with its goal of ensuring the security of the MintCarbon.io platform for users and stakeholders.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting credits into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the “MKT” stock symbol. DeepMarkit’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp. (“FCC”), is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC’s primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard). FCC anticipates an official launch of the MintCarbon.io platform in the near future.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Company’s business and corporate plans including, without limitation, the tokenization of high quality, verified carbon credits. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward- looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Various factors can cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this news release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

ENDNOTES

1 “How to Ensure Web3 Security”, by Steve Ellis, Office1, June 1, 2022, https://www.office1.com/blog/how-to-ensure-web3-security

