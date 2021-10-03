Latest News
DeepMind AI can accurately predict if it will rain in next 90 minutes
AI developed by DeepMind and the Met Office in the UK can predict rain more accurately than current forecasting models over the very short term.
UK-based DeepMind – an AI subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet – has previously achieved high-profile success with neural networks trained to play the game Go and to investigate protein folding. It has now applied its deep-learning approach to short-term rain “nowcasts”. These usually focus on the next 2 hours of weather and …
