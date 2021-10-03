DeepMind AI can accurately predict if it will rain in next 90 minutes

Knowing whether it will rain soon is important for events like the Wimbledon Championships OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

AI developed by DeepMind and the Met Office in the UK can predict rain more accurately than current forecasting models over the very short term.

UK-based DeepMind – an AI subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet – has previously achieved high-profile success with neural networks trained to play the game Go and to investigate protein folding. It has now applied its deep-learning approach to short-term rain “nowcasts”. These usually focus on the next 2 hours of weather and …