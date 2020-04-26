Deer not rotting in pits: council

news, local-news,

The head of the state’s chief deer advisory group has spoken out in opposition to a proposal to commercialise wild deer meat. Lenah Game Meats for years has lobbied for wild deer meat to be made commercially available to meat producers with the claim 15,000 fallow deer are shot and rot in pits each year. The claim was recently repeated in Parliament by Rosevears independent MLC Kerry Finch. Tasmanian Deer Advisory Committee president Andrew Winwood said the claim had been repeated at numerous times over a decade, however, was not supported by evidence. He said hunters in the state were unlikely to waste deer meat. “Most of the 5000 or 6000 hunters out there harvest the deer and store the meat in the freezer for their family and friends,” Mr Winwood said. He said the council instead supported a proposal for hunters to be able to go to a butcher to have a deer carcass divided into portions by a professional for a charge in a safe and hygienic environment. Mr Winwood, a member of the Tasmanian Game Council, said the government was working with the council on the feasibility of a trial for the commercialisation of wild deer meat. But he said commercialisation of wild deer meat could put the state’s deer farmers out of business. Australian Deer Association state co-ordinator Scott Freeman said processing of wild shot game for personal consumption would give regional businesses and workers the opportunity to broaden their income base. He said it would allow hunters to make better use of all harvested game animals, and thus, encourage hunters to take more game animals and to share to spoils of the hunt with family and friends. “This change has been made in the Victorian Parliament in late 2019 and in its early stages has seen some positive effects in regional areas,” Mr Freeman said. This year marks the first year of changes to the anterless deer hunting season which will run from March 15 to November 15. Crop protection permits for anterless fallow deer have also been extended from one year to five years. An issues paper produced by the Australian Deer Association in February said this transition would ensure increased opportunity for hunters to harvest deer with landholder permission. “These changes will not only make it easier for landholders and hunters to manage harvesting deer, it will also assist the department in maintaining quality data and keeping an eye on compliance,” the paper said.

