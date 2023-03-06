Defense Robotics Global Market Report 2023: Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy to Sustain Spending on Military UAVs

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Defense Robotics: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Defense Robotics Market to Reach $33.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Defense Robotics estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Human Operated , one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$20.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Autonomous segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR



The Defense Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 8.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured) –

AeroVironment, Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Boeing Company

Boston Dynamics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceaneering International, Inc.

QinetiQ Group plc

Saab AB

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

– war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy to Sustain Spending on Military UAVs

Rapidly Evolving Role of UAVs in Border Security Programs Bodes Well

Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security Concerns to Drive UAV Deployments

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drive Momentum in Defense Robotics Market

Global Aerial Drone Market by Application (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending for Civilian and Defense Sector

MALE & HALE UAVs Suffice Military Needs in Long-Range Tactical Missions

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV): Strong Potential Ahead

US Army Prepares to Conduct Soldier Assessment of RCV Prototypes in 2022

Autonomous, Smart Military Robots Set to Operate along Real Warfighters

Killer Robots: The Risks

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Enable Seamless Efficiency in Ground Operations

Robotic Arms Enhance the Functionality of UGVs

New Line of Ground Robots to Widen Market Prospects of UGVs

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs) Gain Critical Interest in Maritime Operations

USVs Seek Bigger Role in Maritime Operations

New Capabilities for Diverse Missions Drive USV Adoption

UUVs Make Steady Progress

Global ROVs Market by Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending for Military, Oil & Gas and Other Offshore Applications, and Research

Solar Powered UAV Elicit Increasing Interest Worldwide

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps In to Add Next Generation Capabilities

AI’s Growing Prominence in Military Applications Boosts Opportunities: Global AI in Military Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 202 5 & 2027

ML and AI Facilitate Autonomy of Unmanned Vehicles

Use of Robots for Reconnaissance Operations Gains Momentum as Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare Strategies Make C4ISR the Backbone of Modern Military Operations

Rise in Integration of Weapons Systems into Robots

AI Application in Weapon Systems Raises Ethical Questions

AUV Drive Growth in UUV Segment

Global AUVs Market by Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending for Commercial, Military and Research

Drone Swarm Technology Gains Pace

Recent Developments in Defense Robotics Research

US Army Pushes for Stronger Divisions, Smaller Brigades, and More Robots

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AeroVironment, Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Boeing Company

Boston Dynamics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceaneering International, Inc.

QinetiQ Group plc

Saab AB

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdhnko

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defense-robotics-global-market-report-2023-ever-hostile-geopolitical-scenario–relentless-quest-for-military-supremacy-to-sustain-spending-on-military-uavs-301763385.html

SOURCE Research and Markets