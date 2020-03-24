Delayed Olympics will be ‘testament to defeat of virus’: Japan PM

He said he had secured agreement from the head of the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Games and then hold them “in a complete form as a testament to mankind’s defeat of the new virus”.

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:34 IST

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference on Japan’s response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(REUTERS)

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held in around a year as a “testament” to humanity’s victory over the new coronavirus pandemic, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday.

