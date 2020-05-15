Dele Alli’s fellow professionals to ‘ensure his stolen watches cannot be sold on’

Friends and fellow professionals of Dele Alli have devised a plan to ensure his stolen watches cannot be sold on.

The Tottenham midfielder suffered the harrowing experience of being robbed at knifepoint inside his own home this week, with the thieves making off with numerous items, including watches worth £350,000.

Two males wearing balaclavas broke into the back of Alli’s north London property just after midnight on Tuesday and the England international suffered a minor facial injury after being punched. His brother Harry Hickford was also involved in the scuffle.

Football friends have rallied around Dele Alli in a bid to stop thieves selling his watches

Three valuable timepieces were taken from the England internationals home, with the player tweeting after the experience to assure people he and his partner, model Ruby Mae, were OK.

He turned up for training on Thursday, and his fellow professional footballers are now rallying around him in a bid to thwart those responsible.

After Alli circulated the make and model numbers of all the stolen watches, the players will work with their watch dealers to keep a look out for the stolen goods and ensure none are bought, according to the Sun.

They will contact Alli should they see anything suspicious, and will make certain no watch dealer trying to sell Alli’s stolen items is able to sell to footballers again.

Alli (pictured with girldfriend Ruby Mae) was held at knifepoint and punched after robbers broke into his house

A source told the Sun: ‘These robbers might think they have hit the jackpot stealing these watches, but they are going to face real problems cashing them in.

‘Footballers use a handful of dealers and none will touch a stolen watch because they know it could cause serious problems down the line.

‘Dele is well connected through the England squad and knows players in Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and London where all the main dealers are.

‘These dealers know if they accidentally bought any watch that turned out to be one of Dele’s, then they would never sell to a footballer again.’