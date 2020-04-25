Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones

The Delhi government said on Saturday evening decided to implement the Centre’s order on allowing standalone shops outside containment zones. The announcement came after a meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

However, other relaxations such as opening industries and allowing self-employed persons to work will not be permitted.

Malls, theatres, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars, restaurants, auditoriums and liquor stores shall remain shut amid the lockdown. Public transport will also remain closed

Earlier today, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, when queried on the MHA order, said: “There are 92 coronavirus hotspots in Delhi. The entire district or the entire city is not (a hotspot).”

The number of hotspots have since gone up to 95.

In a midnight order on Friday, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla had allowed neighbourhood shops, standalone shops and shops in residential complexes to open on the condition that they operate with half the strength and enforce social distancing norms.

CM Kejriwal had earlier this week said the lockdown will continue as usual in the national capital and no relaxation of prohibitions will be allowed before a review meeting of experts on April 27.