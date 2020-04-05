Delhi CM Thanks Shahrukh Khan for His Generous Contribution, Srk Replies in Typical Dilli Style

In this scenario , where lock-down is applicable in the nation and everyone is following the protocol , many daily- wages workers have been hit by this deadly pandemic .

Recently, many business tycoons and Bollywood celebs , also popular personalities from small screen and internet world too , all have comeup to give their bit .

Among many , King Khan is the one who makes a lot of contributions to the natural calamities, not only in the nation but all over the world.

This time , Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and shared an official statement on making his contribution to the COVID people. His statement mention that SRK’s group of companies Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the government in its COVID-19 fight. This gesture also got his fans trending #SRKDonatesForCOVID on Twitter.

He tweeted, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u… to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u… to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

Quoting the same tweet, an overwhelmed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying, “Thank you Shah Rukh Ji for your kind words. Your generous contribution will touch many lives in this difficult hour. @iamsrk”

Check his tweet below:

As SRK is the native of the national Capital Delhi, he replied in the heart-winning style . He tweeted :

“सर आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, thank you मत करो, हुक्म करो। अपने दिल्लीवाले भाइयों और बहनों के लिए हम लगे रहेंगे। ईश्वर ने चाहा तो जल्द ही इस crisis से हम जीत कर निकलेंगे। More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir.” (Sir, you’re a Delhiite, don’t thank me, just give commands. We will fight for all the brothers and sisters in Delhi. By god’s grace, we hope to win this battle and get over this crisis.)

सर आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, thank you मत करो, हुक्म करो। अपने दिल्लीवाले भाइयों और बहनों के लिए हम लगे रहेंगे। ईश्वर ने चाहा तो जल्द ही इस crisis से हम जीत कर निकलेंगे। More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir. https://t.co/PoL7mLtlKa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

This heart winning tweet has actually made those quiet , who were trolling and questioning SRK for his bit during the epidemic COVID-19.

