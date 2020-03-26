Delhi govt says shops selling essential goods can be open round the clock

NEW DELHI : Shops selling essential goods and factories producing them will be allowed to operate round the clock in Delhi.

This is not mandatory, but the option has been given to ensure there is less crowding and social distancing norms are followed, Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a joint press conference on Thursday.

The lockdown in Delhi is being implemented very effectively, said Baijal.

“We have decided that e-commerce facilities will be used for deliveries and we have asked the police to give them permission. We have asked that it be ensured that shops have stock to sell. To ensure that queues are not very long, we are allowing essential goods stores to be open 24X7. It is not necessary for them to do so but they will now have this option.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has also said that health professionals, including doctors, nurses and technicians, will be tested at regular intervals for the coronavirus disease. This comes in the wake of a mohalla clinic doctor testing positive after coming in contact with a Covid-19 patient, who had returned from abroad.

Delhi has been under a lockdown since Monday. On Wednesday, the state government said those supplying essential goods can apply for e-passes. This was done following several reports of delivery agents being stopped by the administration.

Delhi has 36 cases of Covid-19. Of this, 26 had overseas travel history, while 10 contracted the infection from the primary group. One person has died of Covid-19 in Delhi.

“There are a lot of people who are complying with the lockdown. I urge people to stay indoors. Those who are providing essential services, we are making every effort to make sure that this is not affected,” Kejriwal said.

“The police is urged that if someone related to essential services is on the road they should be allowed even if they don’t have a pass,” he added.

