Delhi Metro follows AR Rahman’s lead, defends original Masakali: ‘We have a bias as we feature in it’

It seems like no one is sparing the remixed Masakali song. The latest shots have been fired by the official Twitter account of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Sharing the original song on Friday, the DMRC wrote in a tweet that it was biased towards AR Rahman’s track, because the metro was featured in the film Delhi-6.

“Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it,” the DMRC wrote. The new Masakali song, featuring actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria as their Marjaavaan characters, was released this week to terrible fan reception.

Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. 😃#Masakali2https://t.co/2t0MT0JijR — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2020

Rahman, who composed the original as part of the Delhi-6 soundtrack, in a tweet dismissed the new song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi. He wrote, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew – Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.”

Masakali lyricist Prasoon Joshi also wrote in a tweet, “All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality.” Delhi-6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had also asked music lovers to “save the original creations for generations to come” and say no to remixes.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur police threatened those breaking curfew with Masakali 2.0 ‘on a loop’. The force’s tweet read, “If you are unnecessarily roaming outside we will put you in a room and play Masakali 2.0 on loop.”

