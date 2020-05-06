Delhi ranks top in Internet penetration, Kerala comes second

Among the states, Delhi has registered the highest Internet penetration, while Kerala ranks second, according to a study by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

While Delhi retains top spot in terms of penetration, at a city level, Mumbai has highest number of Internet users at estimated 13 million, with Delhi coming is second with 11.3 million.

Bengaluru comes a distant third with an estimated 6.6 million users, while Kolkata (6.3 million) and Chennai (6 million) complete the top 5 cities in terms or number of users. (All numbers denoting active internet users above 12 years of age), it said.

READ: India has over 500 million active Internet users: IAMAI

Significantly, eastern states together have seen a 24 per cent increase in the Internet population in November 2019 compared with March 2019. Jharkhand and Bihar witnessed 48 per cent and 36 per cent increase in internet population respectively, which is higher compared to any other Indian states.

The eastern states overall historically have comparatively lower levels of internet penetration and it is expected that the new found momentum will help this region catch-up with the rest of the country.

In terms of age-wise demographics, two-third of Internet users in India are in the age group of 12-29 years and this age group corresponds to more than 70 per cent of Internet users in the rural.

The proportion of 12-29 years and 30 years is about 50:50 in Mumbai and Chennai, it said.