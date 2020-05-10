Delicate balance as restrictions start easing

news, local-news,

We have said from the outset that the biggest threat to our economy is failing to control the virus. The necessary response has been tough. And we must not waste the efforts made to date right across the state. We’ve all watched the COVID-19 crisis unfold with disbelief and anxiety. Even six months ago, it would have been incomprehensible that this invisible force could wreak such havoc. Since the middle of March, 20,000 jobs have been lost in Tasmania, causing significant hardship for individuals and families. Businesses have been forced to close or struggled to stay afloat while they have been unable to trade as normal. But, despite the profound impacts for individuals, families and communities, we have accepted the changes we have made to our normal way of life in order to save lives and protect public health. After almost two months of living our lives at a distance from each other, without the freedom and flexibility we are all used to, we now have a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. Late last week, Premier Peter Gutwein outlined his plans to reopen Tasmania’s economy. It’s a cautious approach, and will be staged over time. While Tasmanians will be pleased we can face the future with more certainty, we must all remember that it is not a green light to simply return to our pre-pandemic lives. The process of easing restrictions involves a delicate balance, and we have to get it right if we want to prevent a spike in cases that would send us all back into lockdown. While Tasmania’s case numbers are dropping, we still have the highest per capita infection rate in the country. We are not at the point where we can confidently say we have this situation under control. We’ve seen recent outbreaks in Victoria that show just how quickly case numbers can grow. We’ve had our own outbreak on the North-West Coast that not only closed two hospitals and saw hundreds of health workers in lockdown, but sadly took the lives of a number of Tasmanians. We don’t want to see a new outbreak in Tasmania. We can’t afford to take risks with the health of Tasmanians. We want businesses to reopen and we want people to pick up work and start earning an income again when it is safe to do so. But getting the timing wrong on restarting our economy could be disastrous. Lifting restrictions in a way that allows large groups of people to resume contact could see a spike in the infection rate, and fresh outbreaks, which would require lockdowns to be brought back. That would have a devastating impact on businesses forced to stop trading so soon after recapitalising to resume operations. As much as Tasmanian businesses are feeling pain now, this unpredictable yo-yoing in and out of restrictions would hurt them even more. That’s why a thoughtful and cautious approach to re-opening our economy is in the best interests of business and our community. The timeframes outlined by the Premier provide a level of certainty for business and our community that has been missing. It is a welcome development and will allow people to start making plans for how they need to prepare for the weeks and months ahead. But the easing of restrictions must not be seen as a signal that we no longer need to be cautious. We can’t look at this as the end of our COVID-19 challenge. We must keep on doing the things that will help keep us safe, and keep our communities safe. That means social distancing, it means good hygiene and it means staying home, unless it’s essential that we go out. We know that a second wave of the virus is possible; we’ve seen it happen in other parts of the world. The health impacts of new outbreaks have been clear to see. The economic impacts of an outbreak that followed the easing of restrictions would be devastating. The last thing we need is a false start on recovery.

