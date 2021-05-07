Dell G5587-7866BLK-PUS G5 15 5587 Gaming Laptop 15.6″ LED Display, 8th Gen Intel i7 Processor, 16GB Memory, 128GB SSD+1TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti, Licorice Black



Price: $1,265.00

(as of May 07,2021 15:33:20 UTC – Details)





15-Inch gaming Laptop with high-performance graphics. Featuring the latest Intel processors and optimal cooling for uninterrupted gameplay.

8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H Processor (6-Core, 9MB Cache, up to 3.9GHz w/Turbo Boost)

16GB 2666MHz DDR4 up to [32GB], (additional memory sold separately)

128 GB (SSD) Boot + 1 TB 5400 RPM [SATA] HDD Storage

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB GDDR5 Graphics memory

Be more productive. Windows 10 is the best for bringing ideas forward and getting things done.Turbo Frequency: up to 4.10 GHz

2-In-1 SD/ Micro media card





