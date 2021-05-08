Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (3593) Laptop Computer – 15.6 inch HD Anti-Glare Display (Intel Core 11th Gen i5-1035G1, 8GB, 256GB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD, Camera) Windows 10 Home
Price: $517.99
Processor
10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor (6MB Cache, up to 3.6 GHz)
Display
15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display
Operating System
Windows 10 Home 64-bit English
Memory
8 GB, 1 x 8 GB, DDR4, 2666 MHz
Hard Drive
256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
Video Card
Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory
Battery
3-Cell, 42 WHr, Integrated battery
Wireless
Qualcomm DW1810, 1 x 1, 802.11ac with Wi-Fi, Wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.1
Camera
Integrated widescreen HD (720p) Webcam with Single Digital Microphone
Ports
1 x SD Card Reader
1 x USB 2.0
1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot
1 x Power
1 x HDMI 1.4b
1 x RJ45
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1
1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack
Dimensions & Weight
Height: 0.89″ (22.7 mm) x Width: 14.96″ (380.0 mm) x Depth: 10.16″ (258.0 mm)
Weight: 4.46lb (2.02kg) depending on configuration
Packaging Info
Box Dimentions: 19.5 x 15.5 x 4″
Package Weight: 7 lbs
