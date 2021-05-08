Amazon Digital Products
DELL Inspiron 15 3501 Laptop Core i5-1135G7 15.6″ FHD Laptop, 8GB RAM, 256 GB PCIe SSD, WiFi, Webcam, Bluetooth, Windows 10, Black, Rj45 Ethernet.
Price:
$599.00 - $569.00
(as of May 09,2021 00:09:16 UTC – Details)
15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight Non-touch Narrow Border WVA Display Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor 8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz Windows 10 Home 64-bit, English Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive 8GB, 8Gx1, DDR4, 2666MHz New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop
15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight Non-touch Narrow Border WVA Display
Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor 8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz
256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
Windows 10 Home 64-bit, English
8GB, 8Gx1, DDR4, 2666MHz
Jimmys Post
0
Tags :