Dell Inspiron 15 5000, 2019 15.6″ FHD Touchscreen Laptop, Intel 4-Core i5-8265U, 12GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD by 16GB Optane, 1TB HDD, Backlit KB Fingerprint Reader MaxxAudio Win 10/Accessories Bundle



This listing by Apricot Power PC has upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing. KEY SPECIFICATIONS: Series: Dell Inspiron 15 5000 PC Type: Business laptop Display: 15. 6 inch Full HD ( 1920 x 1080 ) Touchscreen WLED Display Processor: Intel Quad-Core i5-8265U(>i5-8250U), 1. 6GHz up to 3. 9GHz, 6 MB Cache, 8 Treads Memory: 12GB DDR4 Solid State Drive: 256GB PCIe SSD + 16GB Optane Hard Disk Drive: 1TB HDD Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64 bit Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD 620 Graphics Wireless Connectivity: 802. 11 Dual Band Wireless-AC WLAN + Bluetooth 4. 1 Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard Security Feature: Fingerprint Reader Camera: Built-in 720p HD Webcam Ports: 1 x USB 3. 1, 2 x USB 3. 1, 1 x USB 2. 0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x Combo Headphone / Microphone Jack, 1 x Media Card Reader Color: Nature Silver Battery: 3-cell lithium ion Dimensions L x W x H: 9. 79″ x 14. 35″ x 0. 88″ Weight: 4. 3lbs

【Expanded Enough Storage】 : 12GB DDR4 SDRAM, 256GB PCIe Solid State Drive Accelerated by 16GB Optane, 1TB Hard Disk Drive; can easily reach your daily, school and business expectation.

【dell inspiron i5 8th gen】 : The Latest Powerful 8th Generation Intel Quad-Core i5-8265U(>i5-8250U) Processor, 1. 60GHz Base Frequency, up to 3. 90GHz, 6 MB SmartCache, 8 Treads

【Dell Inspiron 15. 6 inch】 : 15. 6 inch Full HD ( 1920 x 1080 ) Touchscreen Widescreen LED Display, Integrated Widescreen 720p HD Webcam with Dual Digital Microphone Array. With Intel Integrated UHD 620 Graphics

【External Ports and Slots】 : 2 x USB 3. 1, 1 x USB 2. 0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x Combo Headphone / Microphone Jack, 1 x Media Card Reader

【Operating System】 : Windows 10 Home 64 bit, Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio Pro, 802. 11 Dual Band Wireless-AC WLAN + Bluetooth 4. 1, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader





