Dell Inspiron 15 5502, 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Light Laptop – Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 10 Home – Silver (Latest Model)



Dell i5502-5269SLV-PUS is thin and light, and engineered with: 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor (8MB Cache, up to 4.2 GHz), 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight Narrow Border WVA Display, 8GB 3200MHz DDR4, 512 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory, in Platinum Silver

Thin & light 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight Narrow Border WVA Display

11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor (8MB Cache, up to 4.2 GHz)

8GB 3200MHz DDR4, 512 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory

Intel Wi-Fi 6 2×2 (Gig+) + Bluetooth 5.1





