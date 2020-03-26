Dell laptop sale: the XPS 13 laptop gets a $187 price cut

If you’ve suddenly found yourself working from home and lack the tools to do your job efficiently – we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up the best sales at Dell which include incredible deals on laptops, monitors, webcams, printers and computer accessories.

Our top Dell laptop deal is the Dell XPS 13 that’s on sale for $789.99. That’s a $187 discount and the best price we’ve found for the powerful laptop.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch FHD infinity edge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $976.98 $789.99 at Dell

Get the best-selling Dell XPS 13 laptop on sale for $789.99. The powerful 13-inch laptop packs an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

View Deal

Shop more of Dell’s best deals below that all qualify for free standard shipping. These offers are limited-time promotions, so you should take advantage now before it’s too late.

Dell’s best deals:

Dell laptop deals

Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop: $404.98 $329.99 at Dell

A fantastic budget option, the Dell Inspiron 11 3000 is on sale for $329.99. The 2-in-1 laptop features an 11.6-inch touch display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e processor.

View Deal

Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: $528.99 $419.99 at Dell

Dell has the all-new Inspiron 5000 laptop on sale for $419.99. The 15.6-inch laptop features AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $976.98 $789.99 at Dell

Get the best-selling Dell XPS 13 laptop on sale for $789.99. The powerful 13-inch laptop packs an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

View Deal

Dell monitor deals

Dell SE2417HGX 24-inch Monitor: $219.99 $154.99 at Dell

Get the Dell SE2417HGX monitor on sale for $154.99. The 24-inch monitor features a high contrast ratio, 75 Hz refresh rate, and enhanced dual HDMI connectivity ports.

View Deal

Dell SE2719HR 27-inch Monitor: $259.99 $184.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Dell SE2719HR monitor on sale for $184.99. The 27-inch Full HD monitor features a wide 178°/178° viewing angle so colors stay accurate and consistent from every angle.

View Deal

Dell webcam deals

Logitech C270 HD Webcam: $39.99 $33.99 at Dell

Get the best-selling Logitech C270 HD Webcam on sale for $34 at Dell. The webcam allows you to call right away with the built-in feature and HD video calling is free, fast and easy for you and anyone you want to talk to.

View Deal

Logitech C920s HD Pro Web Camera: $69.99 at Dell

The Logitech C920s Pro Webcam delivers full HD 1080p streaming for video and stereo audio, autofocus, and light correction for professional HD video calls with mic.

View Deal

Dell keyboard and mouse deals

Dell Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $49.99 $39.99 at Dell

A great price if you’re looking for a keyboard and mouse, you can get the Dell Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo on sale for $39.99.

View Deal

Dell Multi-Device Wireless Mouse: $59.99 $49.99 at Dell

Get the Dell wireless mouse on sale for $49.99. The sculpted mouse allows you to work seamlessly across your desktop, laptop, and 2-in-1 devices.

View Deal

Dell printer deals

Epson Expression Home XP-4100 Printer: $99.99 $59.99 at Dell

The Epson Expression Home XP-4100 printer gets a $50 price cut at Dell. The wireless compact printer allows you to print from your smartphone or tablet and offers auto 2-sided printing.

View Deal

Epson Expression Premium XP-6100 Printer: $149.99 $79.99 at Dell

A fantastic deal, the Epson Expression Premium printer is on sale for just $79.99. The multifunctional wireless printer delivers superior photo quality and features hands-free, voice-activated printing for an array of jobs.

View Deal

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals: prices start at just $129 today.

You can also see more of the best cheap Dell laptop deals and prices.