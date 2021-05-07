Amazon Digital Products
Dell Latitude E5440 14in Notebook PC – Intel Core i5-4300u 1.9GHz 8GB 128 SSD Windows 10 Professional (Renewed)
Price: $295.89
This is a Dell Latitude E5440 Laptop computer, featuring Intel Core i5-4300U 1.90GHz processor, DVD-ROM, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. This machine is fully refurbished and will offer you years of computing, backed by our 90-Day Warranty!
Intel Core i5-4300u 1.9GHz Processor
8GB DDR3 – 128GB SSD Hard Disk Drive
Windows 10 Professional (64-Bit)
14 inch HD (1366×768) Anti-Glare LED-backlit display
