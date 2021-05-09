Dell Latitude E7470 14in Laptop, Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz, 8GB Ram, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro 64bit (Renewed)



Price: $392.99 - $369.00

(as of May 09,2021 18:28:30 UTC – Details)





The sleekly designed and lightweight Dell Latitude E7470 can handle all your needs, whether business or personal. With a quick Intel Core i5 processor, a long-lasting battery, 8GB of RAM, and a solid-state drive, the E7470 can perform everyday tasks with ease and handle the more rigorous demands of a mutli-tasking and multiple open apps. This is the rare business laptop that combines style with capability.

PORTABLE POWERHOUSE – Dell Latitude E7470 combines high-performance technology, like its Intel Dual-Core i5-6300U and 8GB SDRAM DDR, with long-lasting battery life. A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor

SMOOTH VISUALS – With the 14. 1-inch diagonal LED-backlit HD 16: 9 anti-glare (1366 x 768) screen and integrated Intel HD Graphics 4400 graphics, video conferencing and streaming both come through crystal clear.

EXPERIENCE GREAT PERFORMANCE – With a 256GB SSD and the powerful Windows 10 Pro, the Dell Latitude E7470 has all the room and power you need to install and run your favorite apps and games.

KISS DONGLES GOODBYE – With 3 USB 3. 0 ports, ExpressCard-54 slot, SD card reader, and a VGA port, you will be hooked up to whatever devices or accessories you need.

LEAVE YOUR DESK BEHIND – Work from anywhere with integrated 10-100 BASE-T Ethernet LAN and WiFi capabilities.





