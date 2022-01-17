Deloitte launches Unlimited Reality to help businesses create AI-powered virtual worlds

Deloitte has launched Unlimited Reality, a new offering that helps clients harness emerging technologies like AI to create engaging virtual worlds as part of the metaverse.

The term “metaverse” was first coined in the 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash but interest has skyrocketed in recent years. Long-term, the metaverse is expected to essentially be a new version of the web—a network of interconnected virtual worlds that can even combine elements of the real world.

The pandemic saw everyone scramble to find new ways to connect, work, socialise, and just live. While we’re hopefully now reaching the endemic stage, no-one really knows what’s around the corner. In such an uncertain world, it’s unsurprising that interest in the metaverse remains high.

Dan Helfrich, Chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting, said:

“We are excited to launch Deloitte’s Unlimited Reality Offering and the Dimension10 Studio to help our clients take advantage of the exponential growth in virtual worlds and economies. There is huge potential for digital realms to benefit business and society at large and we are pleased to offer access to connected virtual worlds that may exceed the economics of our current physical economy.”

Unlimited Reality provides guidance to businesses and how they can transform their operations with shared virtual experiences, physically-accurate digital twins, the monetisation of digital assets, engagement with customers using Web3 architectures, and imagine workplace models that combine humans and machines.

To achieve this goal will require Deloitte to provide guidance to clients across a number of emerging technologies including AI, IoT, blockchain, AR/VR, and 5G.

Emerging technologies are, by their very nature, often difficult to get started with and businesses may have to juggle a number (if not all) of them in order to create a great experience.

Using AI to create value in the virtual and physical worlds

Deloitte is launching Dimension10 Studio, a virtual and physical innovation space where the firm’s professionals can help clients to build AI-powered metaverses.

Dimension10 Studio is built on a technology foundation of NVIDIA-Certified Systems with NVIDIA RTX GPUs to power Omniverse Enterprise. It will be complemented by Deloitte’s in-house NVIDIA DGX supercomputer that powers its AI, analytics, cloud and digital practices.

In August 2021, Deloitte unveiled ‘The AI Dossier’ to help business leaders understand the value AI can deliver so they can make smarter decisions about when, where, and how to deploy AI within their organisations.

A recent study by Deloitte found that 74 percent of businesses are still in the AI experimentation stage and without a clear vision. Deloitte says its Unlimited Reality offering enables clients to explore and simulate cross-industry AI use cases outlined in The AI Dossier in a virtual world.

Deloitte believes AI creates value for businesses in six key ways:

Cost reduction: Reducing low value and often repetitive tasks

Speed to execution: Minimising the time required to achieve results

Reduced complexity: Enhancing decision-making through proactive and predictive analytics

Transformed engagement: Improving how people interact with technology

Fueled innovation: Enabling innovative new models

Fortified trust: Bolster security against threats

“While AI adoption rates and maturity vary widely across industries, AI is driving new levels of efficiency and performance for businesses of all sizes,” explained Irfan Saif, US AI co-leader, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory, and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

“Organisations have the opportunity to unlock the full potential of AI when they embrace it and deploy it at scale throughout their enterprise.”

(Photo by Julien Tromeur on Unsplash)

Want to learn more about AI and big data from industry leaders? Check out AI & Big Data Expo. The next events in the series will be held in Santa Clara on 11-12 May 2022, Amsterdam on 20-21 September 2022, and London on 1-2 December 2022.

Explore other upcoming enterprise technology events and webinars powered by TechForge here.