Delta Electronics Thailand Wins Top Rankings at Alpha Southeast Asia's 13th Institutional Investor Corporate Awards

BANGKOK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. announced it is ranked among Southeast Asia’s top corporates according to the 13th Annual Corporate Institutional Investor Poll 2023 by Alpha Southeast Asia – a leading institutional investment, banking and capital market magazine in Southeast Asia. The poll, conducted from January-June 2023, is based on tallied votes among 586 investors, pension funds, hedge funds, equity and fixed income brokers and analysts with exposure to the Southeast Asia region.

In total, 39 companies from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand were ranked this year and this list represents the crème-de-la crème of best practices on adherence to corporate governance, financial management, investor relations, disclosure, transparency, integrated reporting, corporate social responsibility, and dividend policy.

Among the eight ranked Thailand companies, Delta Thailand won the award for ‘Best Annual Report In Thailand‘ and was recognized as ‘Most Organised Investor Relations‘ and ‘Most Consistent Dividend Policy‘. Delta Thailand also earned the second most votes in ‘Best Senior Management Investor Relations Support‘ category. Such accolades underscore its investor relations performance with best-in-class disclosure for the investing public in conformance to good governance and sustainable development.

Delta Thailand is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and is committed to sustainable growth that benefits all stakeholders. The company publishes an Annual Report and Sustainable Development Report every year and conducts regular Investor Relations activities as part of its ongoing engagement with shareholders and the finance community.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” which reflects the company’s strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta’s business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company’s global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/delta-electronics-thailand-wins-top-rankings-at-alpha-southeast-asias-13th-institutional-investor-corporate-awards-301921618.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

