DemandBridge Promotes Michelle Bengermino to Chief Product Officer (CPO)

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DemandBridge, LLC, a dominant Marketing Automation Platform provider to approximately 500 Marketing/Print Services firms, announces the promotion of Michelle Bengermino to Chief Product Officer effective Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Michelle has helped guide DemandBridge’s product development for 21 years and has filled key roles in engineering, product development, and most recently served as the Chief Customer Officer. With Ryan Smith, the new Director of Customer Success, tending to those initiatives, Michelle is energized to refocus and ensure the smooth development of great products that deliver value to our customers. Along with our new Director of Customer Success, Erika Mason has been promoted to Implementation Services Manager to ensure delivery of a quality experience during the implementation process as well as maintaining and growing the client relationship and customer success initiatives.

As Michelle takes on the role of Chief Product Officer, she will be responsible for DemandBridge’s product management, product marketing, and market research. Michelle brings a unique perspective having spent time working directly in and with cross-functional teams and interacting with clients. Her technical understanding of DemandBridge’s development processes creates a unique partnership with engineering which integrates advocating for customer needs and complex technical decisions. As Chief Product Officer, Michelle will remain a valued member of our executive leadership team.

DemandBridge’s Chairman and CEO, David Rich said of the announcement, “Michelle has been a part of the DemandBridge team for many years now making this appointment an easy and well deserved decision. Her expertise in our platform’s operations, developments, and customer support have given her extensive knowledge to bring to her new product management, marketing, and research initiatives and responsibilities.” Rich added, “Michelle will strengthen our efforts to continue empowering our customers with DemandBridge technology in this new role.”

With more than 5,000 power users, 10,000 storefronts, and hundreds of thousands of access users across the retail, consumer goods, healthcare, financial services, energy, and non-profit verticals, the DemandBridge platforms deliver technology solutions designed to solve unique business challenges. The DemandBridge platforms provide end-to-end solutions connecting powerful commerce, sourcing, logistics management, invoicing/accounting, and inventory management capabilities with the industry’s leading multi-channel brand management portals. All built from the vision of professionals who know the Print, Promotional Products, and Marketing Logistics Management business from every angle.

