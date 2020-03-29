Demi Lovato Accidentally Crashes New Boyfriend Max Ehrich’s Instagram Live

Blink and you might miss her!

Demi Lovato recently made a brief appearance during boyfriend Max Ehrich‘s Instagram Live — much to the surprise of both fans and Ehrich himself.

In the video, Ehrich, 28, was playing the piano for his fans when Lovato, 27, suddenly appeared from behind and tried to wrap a blanket around her new man.

“I’m on live! I’m on live,” the former Young and the Restless actor urgently whispered to Lovato, who hid her face with the blanket and fled off-screen as Ehrich covered his mouth in both laughter and shock while looking at the camera.

PEOPLE confirmed last Wednesday that Lovato and Ehrich were dating. Reps for the two have not yet commented.

Many eagle-eyed fans had recently noticed flirty interactions between the couple on social media, including on a shirtless snap of Ehrich that he posted to Instagram Tuesday.

“When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay 😅🤦‍♂️ have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3,” he captioned the steamy photo. Lovato quickly responded in his comments, writing: “Fine by me…”

Ehrich also posted videos of himself snuggling with Lovato’s pups Batman and Ella on his Instagram Stories.

Last year, Lovato was linked to model Austin Wilson, but the couple called it quits in December, weeks after making their romance Instagram official.

“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, Lovato spoke about her love life and loving herself.

“I was on dating apps for a while but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” Lovato said. “I have to fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”