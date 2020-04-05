Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Max Ehrich Break from Quarantining to Load Up on Groceries

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich make their way out of Erewhon Market after picking up some groceries on Saturday afternoon (April 4) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and the 28-year-old Young & the Restless actor both took extra precautions in masks and gloves as they stepped out in public.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

Demi and Max have been dating for the past few weeks now and have been spending a lot of time together lately.

Demi recently crashed Max‘s Instagram Live Story – and it was so cute!

50+ pictures inside of Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich doing some shopping…