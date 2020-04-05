Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Max Ehrich Break from Quarantining to Load Up on Groceries
Sun, 05 April 2020 at 12:31 am
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich make their way out of Erewhon Market after picking up some groceries on Saturday afternoon (April 4) in Los Angeles.
The 27-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and the 28-year-old Young & the Restless actor both took extra precautions in masks and gloves as they stepped out in public.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato
Demi and Max have been dating for the past few weeks now and have been spending a lot of time together lately.
Demi recently crashed Max‘s Instagram Live Story – and it was so cute!
50+ pictures inside of Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich doing some shopping…
