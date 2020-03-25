Demi Lovato Is Dating Young and the Restless Actor Max Ehrich — See Their Flirty Exchanges

Demi Lovato has a new man in her life.

The “I Love Me” singer, 27, is newly dating 28-year-old Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich, PEOPLE confirms.

Reps for Ehrich and Lovato have not commented.

Over the last few days, eagle-eyed fans have noticed flirty interactions between the couple on social media.

On Tuesday, Ehrich — who posted videos of himself snuggling with Lovato’s pups Batman and Ella on Instagram Stories — shared a shirtless snap of himself on Instagram.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Looks Back at Her Journey to Self-Love and Sobriety in Video for New Single ‘I Love Me’

“when u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay 😅🤦‍♂️ have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3,” he captioned the steamy photo. Lovato quickly responded in his comments, writing: “Fine by me…”

Over the weekend, the singer also hit “like” on a romantic post Ehrich shared on Instagram about finding love in hard times.

The actor also further fueled speculation of a romance after he posted a video of himself singing Coldplay’s “Yellow” on the piano, captioning the clip: “4D🌹<3”

Last year, Lovato was linked to model Austin Wilson, but the couple called it quits in December weeks after making their romance Instagram official.

“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Belts Powerful Rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, the talk show host dove into Lovato’s love life and spoke to the singer about being alone — and loving herself.

“I was on dating apps for a while but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” Lovato said. “I have to fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”

Us Weekly was first to report the news.