Demi Lovato Jokes She’s Been to Rehab ‘Several Times’ Since Wrapping ‘Sonny with a Chance’

The cast of Sonny with a Chance is back together again!



Demi Lovato, Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Brandon Mychal Smith, Doug Brochu, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Audrey Whitby, Shayne Topp and Damien Haas all reunited (virtually) on Saturday (April 25) to chat about their Disney Channel series.

During the reunion, Allisyn posed the question of what has everyone been up to since wrapping the show, and without missing a beat, Demi jokingly yelled, “Rehab! Several times!”

Demi and the rest of her cast mates all broke out laughing to her response.

Sonny with a Chance ran on Disney Channel from 2009 to 2011.

At least Demi can joke about her rehab stints now!