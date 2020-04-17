Demi Lovato & Michael Buble Team Up For Feel Good Performance On ‘Disney Singalong’ Special

Despite being in two different places, Demi Lovato and Michael Buble came together for a stunning performance of ‘A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes’ during the ‘Disney Family Singalong’ special.

Demi Lovato and Michael Buble‘s voices together are pure perfection! The talented singers proved how great they sounded together by teaming up for a performance during The Disney Family Singalong on April 16. Demi and Michael are quarantined in two separate places amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but they met up virtually to sing a gorgeous rendition of “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella for the broadcast, which aired on ABC. Michael’s smooth tone and Demi’s powerful vocals were the perfect combination as they belted out the iconic song. As they sang, clips of fans thanking essential workers for all that they’ve done flashed across the screen.

The Disney Family Singalong was an incredible way to take viewers’ minds off of all that is going on in the world right now. The special featured some of the biggest stars in music singing some of the most classic Disney hits. Other performers included Thomas Rhett, Darren Criss, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguliera and more. Plus, the most anticipated moment of the night was the cast of High School musical reuniting with stars from other Kenny Ortega movies to sing the hit song, “We’re All In This Together.” Legendary!

Meanwhile, Demi has been making headlines throughout the coronavirus quarantine because of her hot new relationship with soap opera star, Max Ehrich. The pair’s relationship was confirmed at the end of March, but things already appear to have gotten pretty serious, as they’ve been quarantined together since social distancing regulations were put in place.

Earlier this year, Demi released her first song since her near-fatal overdose in 2018. The track, “Anyone,” is a powerful song that Demi wrote just before her overdose. The lyrics revealed how much she was struggling with her inner demons at the time. She performed the song at the Grammys, and had to fight back tears as she belted out the words. What a comeback!