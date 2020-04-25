Demi Lovato Reveals She Cut Wilmer & Other ‘Toxic’ Exes Out Of Her Life: ‘It Wasn’t Healthy’

Demi Lovato got candid about her past loves and her ‘reason’ for not staying in touch with any of them in a surprising new interview.

Sometimes its best to leave the past in the past. That’s how Demi Lovato, 27, feels about all her previous relationships which she talked about in a new interview on Jameela Jamil‘s I Weigh podcast. “I kind of used to have this mentality that if I had a negative experience with someone, I always needed to mend it or I always needed to make things right, and the fact of the matter is, I’m not really friends with any of my exes today because I had to realize that that wasn’t healthy either,” she explained. The “Cool For The Summer” singer also revealed that she tried to stay friends with her exes because she was “afraid of fully letting go of people.”

“Now that I’ve been able to fully let go of people, you know, that is another thing that I had to learn when it comes to cutting toxic people out of your life — if they’re an ex, it’s for a reason,” she continued. One of her more famous exes is Wilmer Valderrama, 40. They dated for nearly six years before breaking up for good in 2016. He has since moved on in the romance department with model Amanda Pacheco, 28, while she is currently in a relationship actor and singer Max Ehrich, 28.

“I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time,” Demi told Harper’s Bazaar recently about the status of her and Wilmer’s relationship. “But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own. When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”

One person who looks to be a fan of Demi’s new beau is her “I’m Ready” duet partner Sam Smith, 27. “I don’t know — I haven’t met them [in person],” Sam admitted during an interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show on April 17. “I don’t know anything about it but it seems – they seem sweet, so sweet.”