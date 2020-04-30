Demi Lovato Reveals the Reason Why She Is Not Friends with Any Of Her Exes

Demi Lovato is opening up about why she is not friends with any of her exes.

“I kind of used to have this mentality that if I had a negative experience with someone, I always needed to mend it or I always needed to make things right,” Demi told Jameela Jamil on her I Weigh podcast. “The fact of the matter is, I’m not really friends with any of my exes today because I had to realize that that wasn’t healthy either.”

“Now that I’ve been able to fully let go of people, you know, that is another thing that I had to learn when it comes to cutting toxic people out of your life — if they’re an ex, it’s for a reason,” she continued.

Some of Demi‘s past boyfriends include Wilmer Valderrama, Joe Jonas,and Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

Demi is now linked to Max Ehrich, but they’re not quite ready for an engagement just yet.