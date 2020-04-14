Demi Lovato Reveals Why She Hasn’t Spoken To Ex Wilmer Valderrama In A ‘Long Time’

Demi Lovato confessed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she and her ex, Wilmer Valderama, aren’t ‘in each other’s lives,’ but wishes him ‘nothing but the best’ following his January engagement to Amanda Pacheco.

Singer Demi Lovato is putting the past behind her in a revealing new profile from Harper’s Bazaar‘s May issue. The “Confident” songstress, 27, opened up to the outlet about her past relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama, 40, whom she dated between 2010-2016, and his January engagement to Amanda Pacheco, 28. “I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time,” Demi revealed to the outlet. For the singer, being on her own and standing strong has really given her something she didn’t know she “needed” to become the woman she is today.

“But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own,” she continued. “When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.” Demi started dating Wilmer when she was 18-years-old — Wilmer was about 30-years-old by comparison. The two had a very close bond, and even after their 2016 breakup, reports circulated that Wilmer was still playing a major role in Demi’s sobriety journey after battling substance abuse and addiction for a number of years.

With her return to music as she continues to work on her forthcoming seventh studio album, Demi has already seemingly addressed her past relationship with Wilmer and his engagement. In her music video for “I Love Me,” Demi looks directly at a bride and groom giddily running by the singer before Demi gives the camera a subtle look as she sings, “I wonder when I love me is enough.”

As for her future, Demi is ready for whatever comes her way. She’s currently dating The Young & The Restless star Max Ehrich, 28, and the two have been self-isolating together amid the COVID-19 outbreak. But the singer, who has discussed her “fluid” sexuality in the past, isn’t ready to establish the kind of future she wants to have, but she knows that it will be based on the strong bond she shares with another person. “I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything. People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection.”