Demi Lovato: Selena Gomez Is NOT My Friend! She’s Fake AF!



It’s been a rough couple of years for Demi Lovato.



The low point came in July of 2018, when Lovato suffered an overdose that nearly claimed her life.



The near-death experience followed six years of hard-fought sobriety, and with the help of her family and friends, Demi got back into rehab, and once more embarked on the long, difficult path to recovery.



Of course, hard times often teach us who are true friends are, and it seems that’s been the case for Demi.



Thus far, the peak of her comeback was Demi’s performance at the Grammys, where she delivered a stirring rendition of a ballad inspired by her recent struggles.



The singer received many kind messages of support on social media, but it seems not all of them were welcome.



“I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was. Demi I’m so happy for you,” Selena Gomez tweeted.



“Thank you for your courage and bravery.”



In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Demi revealed that she was surprised by the comment, as she and Selena are not in contact with one another, and their friendship did not end on amicable terms.



“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so [the Instagram post] felt …,” Demi told the magazine before trailing off mid-sentence.



“I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”



Clearly, Demi is trying to maintain a positive attitude in all things these days. Good for her.



But we all know the feeling when a figure from your past re-emerges just in time to piggy back on your success.



So it’s not hard to imagine what she wanted to say.



Demi added that she’s no longer in contact with many of her former friends from her Disney days, including the Jonas brothers.



“I talk to Miley [Cyrus],” she exclaimed.



“She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.”



These days, Demi is dating Max Ehrich, an actor best known for his work on As the World Turns.



She’s no longer in contact with Wilmer Valderrama, her former boyfriend of six years, who recently announced his engagement to Amanda Pacheco.



“I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives,” Lovato said.



“But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own.”



Lovato declined to comment on the seriousness of her relationship with Ehrich, stating that she has no idea what the future holds in store.



“People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection,” she said.



“I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.”



Here’s hoping Max doesn’t catch wind of that comment!