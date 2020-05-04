Demi Lovato Stuns In Quarantine Swimsuit Selfies, Draws Rave Review From New Boyfriend!



Some have called the coronavirus the great equalizer, arguing that few events in human history have had such a universal impact on the rich and the poor alike.



However, Covid-19 has had a disproportionate effect on lower class Americans, and the constant stream of content from celebrities has served as a daily reminder that the rich quarantine very differently from the rest of us:



The latest celeb to get bored and set a thirst trap for the masses is Demi Lovato.



Obviously, Demi Lovato swimsuit photos are nothing new, but we’re bringing them to you anyway for two very important reasons:



1. It’s Demi Lovato in a swimsuit, are you really gonna complain?



2. These pics earned an interesting reaction from a very important person.



As you may have heard, Demi is dating Max Ehrich of The Young and the Restless fame.



We know that Max didn’t take the pics because of Demi’s caption.



“Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics,” she wrote.



But we also know he was very appreciative of the photos, as he commented with a simple heart-eyes emoji.



For those of you who are not fluent in emoji, allow us to translate.



If he were just remarking on Demi’s appearance, Max would’ve commented with just a set of eyes, or perhaps the drooling smiley face.



But no, he chose the heart-eye emoji, a clear indication that he has serious feelings for Demi.



Of course, Max needn’t comment on Demi’s pics to get her attention, as apparently, the two of them are quarantining together.



“The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close,” a source close to the couple tells Us Weekly.



“She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself.”



And it seems that Demi has some very big things ahead of her, as Max is reportedly ready to pop the question:



“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” the source adds.



“They think they make a great couple.”



Let’s all pause for a moment to appreciate what a weird time we’re living in.



You can now read the phrase “plans to propose after this pandemic is resolved” without batting an eye, whereas six weeks ago, you would’ve thought you’d stumbled onto to some dark, Onion-esque parody of a celebrity gossip article.



Anyway, congrats to Max and Demi — both on their engagement, and on being two of the only twenty-somethings on the planet who are staring down the barrel of a second Great Depression and planning to buy a massive diamond and plan a lavish wedding!