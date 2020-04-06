Democratic Committee Plans $22 Millon in YouTube Ads This Fall

WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee said on Monday it had reserved $22 million in YouTube advertisements across 14 states that the party believes will be competitive in the general election, the beginning of a broad digital effort to defeat President Trump this fall.

The reservation comes two and a half weeks after Michael R. Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York, transferred $18 million from his unsuccessful presidential campaign to the D.N.C. for the party’s battleground states program. Officials said that the Bloomberg money was not being used to fund the new ad reservations.

The ad buy is the largest any Democratic organization has spent on general election advertising so far, and far more than the party reserved at a comparable point in the 2016 cycle. A prominent Democratic super PAC, Priorities USA, announced last week that it would spend $17 million on advertising across an array of online platforms in five states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

But the $22 million pales in comparison to what Mr. Trump’s campaign and Republican committees backing him are spending on a regular basis. Mr. Trump spent $24 million on Facebook advertising in March alone.