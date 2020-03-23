Democrats Again Block Action on Rescue Plan, Seeking Restrictions on Corporate Aid

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Monday again blocked action on a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue measure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, insisting on stronger protections for workers and restrictions for bailed-out businesses as they rushed to reach a deal with the Trump administration.

The normally staid Senate dissolved into shouting and partisan bickering before the vote, as senators sparred over the huge government rescue package. Republicans blasted Democrats for delaying desperately needed economic aid, while Democrats said the measure under discussion did too little to help ordinary Americans and ensure that federal money would not be abused by businesses that received aid.

“Are you kidding me?” Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, demanded on the Senate floor. “This is not a juicy political opportunity. This is a national emergency.”

The extraordinary scene unfolded the day after Democrats first blocked action on the measure, which is emerging as the largest economic stimulus measure in modern history. The 47-47 vote on Sunday evening shook markets around the globe and infuriated Republicans who said it ignored bipartisan talks that had yielded substantial compromises over the outlines of the measure.