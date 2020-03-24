Democrats Near Deal With White House on Stimulus Package

Democrats had balked at a version of the stimulus measure drafted by Republicans that they were concerned would give the Treasury secretary too much latitude in deciding which companies could receive the funds, and allow him to delay revealing the recipients until six months after the loans were disbursed. They said it would have created a secretive government slush fund controlled by the president and his top advisers, rather than a closely monitored program accountable to taxpayers.

“We have been pushing hard that any contract that the federal government makes with a company to give it loans, that we know of that contract in a very short period of time, that we can examine it,” Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader, said on the Senate floor, as he said the two sides were closing in on a deal. “We in the Senate, those in the House, the press and the American people will know if these things are on the level.”

The agreement was not yet final, and Eric Ueland, the White House legislative affairs director, said staff aides were reviewing the package page by page to nail down final details.

Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, told reporters that negotiators had also resolved a disagreement over how much funding to distribute to hospitals across the country, Three officials familiar with the talks said Democrats had secured a $25 billion increase in funding for hospitals, for a total of $100 billion.

“No matter what the president may have tweeted last night or whatever, everyone’s working in good faith,” Mr. Manchin said, referring to Mr. Trump’s complaint on Twitter late Monday night that Democrats were “asking for things that have nothing to do with our great workers or companies” and his suggestion that they “want the Virus to win.”