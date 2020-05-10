Democrats’ Vote-By-Mail Effort Won in Wisconsin: Will It Work Elsewhere?

Officials say the contest is less about which candidate will hold the seat for eight months — the two candidates are expected to face off again in November for a full two-year term — than it is an exercise in training volunteers and voters in how to vote by mail. Each of the 110,000 voters who requested an absentee ballot for the Tuesday election had the chance to opt in to receive a mail ballot for the November general election. It’s not known how many Wisconsin voters have already requested ballots for November, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Elections Commission said.