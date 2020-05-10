Demonstrators in Melbourne arrested over COVID-19 lockdown protest

media_play

Optus wanted to respond to COVID ‘with action, not words’

Optus sees itself as “part of the key infrastructure” needed to keep Australians connected during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Optus Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Hopkins.

Australians are spending more time at home than ever due to state and federal governments closing industries and restricting movement in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The NBN has seen data demand increase by between 70 to 80 per cent as more Australians work and socialise from home.

Ms Hopkins told Sky News as the severity of the crisis began to manifest, Optus were determined to act.

“We were first to market to give all of our mobile customers an additional 20 GB of data, if you are Postpaid, or 10 GB if you are Prepay, for free,” she said.

“We have offered some amazing financial hardship packages.

“I think building on that, we have had to pivot with our call centres and take on a whole lot of new staff, and many of those individuals have come from some of the industries, like Virgin, that have been hit in Australia.

As an organisation, I’m incredibly proud of us acting and not just talking.”

She said on the marketing front, Optus “had to be more creative.”

“We have gone and hunted down where our consumers are watching media and what that consumption is,” she said.

“Then we have gone and had a real good look at their needs state and the mood they are in and the role we play there.”