Denago eBikes Assembles a Team of Bike Industry Experts

A team of industry veterans came together to launch their own line of unparalleled Denago eBikes in March

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Since it’s launch earlier this year, the Denago line of eBikes have made headlines for its “well-made” and “powerful” eBikes, and was recently named one of the “Best e-Bikes of 2022” by Good Housekeeping Institute. And it’s no wonder. With a team of seasoned vets well-known in the cycling industry, Denago has pulled together years of experience, insight and expertise to create a line of eBikes that would outpace the competition at a reasonable price point.

Avid cyclists themselves, those leading the Dallas-based Denago team include: Dave Duecker (CEO) who was the former Vice President of Product with Dorel Inc., Pacific Cycle (Schwinn, Mongoose, Kid Trax), Jeff Weiss (Head of Sales & Marketing) who was the former CEO with Hero Cycles Intl and SVP of International Sales at Dorel, Joe Werwie (Head of Product) who was the former Director of eBikes and Motility Products with Dorel Inc., Pacific Cycle (Schwinn, Mongoose, Kid Trax), Justin Christopher (Director of DTC) who was the former VP of eCommerce with Aventon and previously held various roles with Jenson USA and Steve Richey (Director of Customer Success) who has held various leadership roles in the industry including founding Promo Logic as well as well as ITW Illinois Tool Works Global Tire Repair.

“A primary goal of mine when I was hired was to build a team of experienced, professional and trustworthy industry veterans, and we’ve done that,” states Duecker. “We are creating an authentic brand, listening to our consumers and customers in order to deliver a best-in-class product and experience. We need to begin with authentic people.”

Jeff Weiss, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, has worked for major brands such as Cannondale, GT, Trek and Saris and has developed industry relationships around the world with dealers, retailers and distributors. For 20 years Weiss has been closely involved with ebike sales and has witnessed their evolution and growth firsthand all over the world.

“As the Denago team well knows, riding an eBike transcends age, gender, ethnicity and fitness levels. It’s an equalizer and impossible not to smile when you ride one.” Weiss says Denago’s goal is to bring an affordable, first-rate range of eBikes to the market and build a network of quality dealers interested in selling an authentic, nimble, consumer-centric brand. “Having worked for two decades for some of the industry’s greatest companies, I’m now excited to work with this passionate team of industry veterans and craft a new story within the ebike space from the ground up.”

Yet, even the best rated eBike is nothing without great customer service. Steve Richey, Director of Customer Success, explains, “Being a former bike shop owner, I understand the importance of our dealers having a great experience with Denago ebikes. That includes everything from carrying the needed warranty and service parts on hand to having an industry best team to support the dealers with any questions they might have.”

With speeds up to 28MPH, the Denago eBikes couple 500W rear hub motors with 652.8wh removable internal batteries that charge in just 3-4 hours – 50% faster than many competing eBikes. Their newest model, the Commute 1, launched last month, and is already receiving rave reviews. Head of Product, Joe Werwie adds, “I’m very excited for the future of Denago eBikes. Our first two models have been received very well by consumers and dealers. We have a number of exciting new models coming out later this year and early 2023.”

Denago is now looking to broaden their network of dealers and representatives to make this brand more widely available, especially as more models are on track to be released later this year.

For more information, and to learn about the range of services and products offered, visit Denago.com .

About Denago

Launched in Dallas in 2022, Denago ebikes are a line of high quality, consumer centric designed eBikes sold through the dealer market.

