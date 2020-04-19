Denis Villeneuve confirmed that Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in “Dune” will be creat…

Denis Villeneuve confirmed that Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in “Dune” will be created with the help of makeup “He is a mammoth with a merciless appetite. He is like a rhinoceros in human form. This version of the character will be less insane and more predatory in nature. No matter how much I love the book, it always seemed to me that it is depicted in a caricature form.

I tried to give him more depth, so I chose the role of Stellan. He has something in his eyes. You see him and you know that he constantly thinks and thinks of something. Tense and miscalculation is felt in these eyes, something deep. And I can assure you, sometimes it can be very terrifying," the director said in a new Vanity Fair.

